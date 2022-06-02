Warrior Wrestling announces card for final show at DeltaPlex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Warrior Wrestling has announced the card for Warrior Wrestling 23 at the DeltaPlex Arena. The event will be held on June 18. This will also be the final pro wrestling show held at the DeltaPlex.

The show’s headline will be the “War of Attrition” match. During the match, Warrior Wrestling champion Will Ospreay will go up against Swerve Strickland, Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer, Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman Jr., Davey Richards, and Jake Something. The last man standing at the end of the match will be the champion.

The show will also feature Athena go up against AQA for the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship. Brian Cage will also face off against KC Navarro, his former protégé in a grudge match. There will also be a lucha libre match between Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion Sam Adonis and Ray Leon. The lineup also features former WWE star Chelsea Green taking on Tootie Lynn. A tag team match will have Myron Reed and Dante Leon against Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini.

Tickets start at $30. There will also be a VIP Fan Fest that will run from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. It will include autographs and pictures with every single wrestle on the card. Tickets to the VIP Fan Fest are $100, and are a separate ticket from the show ticket.

Warrior Wrestling 23 will be held on June 18 at the DeltaPlex Arena. Tickets can be purchases online.

