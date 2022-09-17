Walking for a Cure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 1.8 million people around the country have been diagnosed with type one diabetes. About 64,000 people are diagnosed each year.

There's no cure for type one diabetes but one organization is hoping to find a cure and they are asking for your support.

JDRF is hosting their 2022 One Walk on September 24th at Grand Valley State University.

The walk is free and open to the public but donations are enocuraged. Organizers are hoping to raise $305,000 to help find a cure for the disease.