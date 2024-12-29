Walker Police investigating fatal crash

WALKER, Mich. — One person is dead after the car they were riding in crashed into a tree, Walker Police say.

It happened at around 12:53 a.m. Sunday on Maynard Avenue South of Butterworth Drive Southwest. Walker Police say a 29-year-old from Grand Rapids was heading southbound and ran off the roadway, crashing into a tree.

A passenger—a 34-year-old from Ottawa County—was thrown from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers haven't released the names of the driver or the person killed. We're told speed and alcohol are thought to have been factors in the crash, which is under investigation.

