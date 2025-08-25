Your can't tell this neighborhood was hit by a tornado two years ago

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — As housing developments go, it's not large; maybe several dozen modern homes. But to paraphrase a certain Dr. Seuss Christmas story, its heart grew three times its size one day two years ago.

And EF-1 tornado hit it on August 23, 2023.

Today, you can't tell. Except when I showed up in a FOX 17 vehicle, everyone I met asked if I was doing a story about the tornado.

Everyone was nice, Midwest nice. But no one wanted to be interviewed on camera. But they did tell me a few things.

FOX 17 drone shows damage after severe storms in Kent County in 2023

Parts of one house, which in FOX 17's drone video appears to be the most severely damaged, actually flew into and damaged the house next door. Other homes suffered varying degrees of destruction, from loss of trees to portions of roofs blown off.

And the drone footage shows neighbors helping neighbors begin to clean up.

I was told that the need to feel normal after that trauma inspired the neighborhood, situated between Pine Island Drive and the fairways of the Scott Lake Golt and Practice Center, to hold a big block party, including a live band.

Well, even that was not all that normal, but it was for those Comstock Park neighbors.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

