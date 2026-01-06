You might want to know: Christmas tree recycling; Let It Snow book challenge

FROM WALKER:

Christmas Tree Recycling

December 26 thru January 17

Locations:

Walker City Hall, 4243 Remembrance Road NW.

Walker Community Park, 700 Cummings NW.

Walker Fire Station Number 3, ﻿1470 Three Mile Road NW.

Drop off locations are all outdoors and accessible 24/7.

Plastic trees and plastic-wrapped trees will not be accepted; remove all lights.

For Northview neighbors, the Plainfield Township collection point is Versluis Park parking lot through January 31.

There are three Kent District Libraries in my neighborhoods: Plainfield, Comstock Park, and Walker. They are all participating in this year’s ‘Let It Snow’ reading challenge. Read or listen to six books between now and February 27 and earn a mug. Other prizes if you read more books. LEARN MORE

