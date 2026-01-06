Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
You might want to know: Christmas tree recycling; Let It Snow book challenge

Christmas tree recycling and KDL reading challenge
Posted

FROM WALKER:

Christmas Tree Recycling
December 26 thru January 17

Locations:

  • Walker City Hall, 4243 Remembrance Road NW.
  • Walker Community Park, 700 Cummings NW.
  • Walker Fire Station Number 3, ﻿1470 Three Mile Road NW.

Drop off locations are all outdoors and accessible 24/7.
Plastic trees and plastic-wrapped trees will not be accepted; remove all lights.

For Northview neighbors, the Plainfield Township collection point is Versluis Park parking lot through January 31.

=======

There are three Kent District Libraries in my neighborhoods: Plainfield, Comstock Park, and Walker. They are all participating in this year’s ‘Let It Snow’ reading challenge. Read or listen to six books between now and February 27 and earn a mug. Other prizes if you read more books. LEARN MORE

Do you have a story idea in Walker, Northview, or Comstock Park? Email robb.westaby@fox17online.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

