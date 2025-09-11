Whitecaps back home for historic playoff game Thursday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — After a 7-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night, the West Michigan Whitecaps return to Comstock Park on Thursday to host Game 2 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship and continue the march for their first Midwest League Championship since 2015.

The game will start at 6:35 PM against the Captains, with tickets still available here, and will feature some new food and drink options for guests, like the Playoff Twist Pretzel and Title Wave vodka drink, along with a Plaza Party and Rally Towels.

This postseason continues a run that saw the 'Caps tie the record for the winningest regular season in franchise history with a record of 92-39, and a winning percentage of .702 - the best winning percentage by a full-season affiliate in Minor League Baseball since the 1997 Whitecaps.

To add to the impressive winning percentage, the 'Caps also finished the season leading the Midwest League in hitting, pitching, and fielding, while posting the best run differential of any team in pro baseball at +294.

