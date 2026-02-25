WHAT'S GOING ON? What to know about the work on Plainfield Avenue

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you've driven along Plainfield Avenue north of I-96 lately, you've noticed the sea of orange fencing, traffic cones, and mounds of dirt lining the road. It's hard to miss — and neighbors have questions.

Christine Bruinsma, who walks her dog Cici along Plainfield regularly, has navigated around the equipment more than once.

"It's backed up traffic some," she said, "but when I see it, it looks like they're making it better."

So what's actually going on? Two companies are behind the work: Metronet and T-Fiber, a unit of T-Mobile.

Metronet confirmed they are installing fiber optic cable infrastructure on behalf of T-Mobile, which will be used by T-Fiber to deliver high-speed internet to more homes and businesses in the area. Workers on site said the process uses a boring technique — drilling holes underground for the pipes — rather than the messy open trenches that would have been used years ago. It's faster, cleaner, and cheaper.

T-Mobile confirmed the project is part of a broader effort to expand internet availability to more neighbors across the area.

Bruinsma says she's on board with the project — but has one condition.

"The prices better be very cheap," she said with a laugh, "so these people don't get super mad about it."

