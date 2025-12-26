What's global is local: Soaring gold and silver prices come home to local shop

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The display cases at Deimer's Coins and Jewelry tell a story that Dan Diemer never expected to write when he opened his doors in 2000.

Back then, gold had never crossed the $300-per-ounce threshold during his first four years in business. Diemer remembered telling his wife he doubted it ever would. Today, that same metal commands more than $4,500 per ounce, and silver—long considered gold's understated sibling—is dancing around $74 per ounce after shattering the $50 barrier that had stood since 1979.

"When it broke $300 an ounce, everybody was pretty excited about that," Diemer said, his voice carrying the measured tone of someone who has watched markets defy expectations for more than two decades. "I don't think it's ever gonna break $300, you know. And all of a sudden it did."

The numbers represent more than market curiosities for Diemer, whose shop has become a front-row seat to one of the most dramatic commodity surges in recent memory. His silver inventory has dwindled as buyers flood through his doors seeking tangible assets in an increasingly uncertain world.

"A lot of buyers in the gold and silver, silver especially," Diemer said. "A lot of people buying silver. I'm running low."

The surge reflects a fundamental shift in how investors view precious metals, according to Paul Isely, Associate Dean of the Seidman College of Business. Rather than simple portfolio diversification, metals have become a refuge for those seeking alternatives to traditional currencies and sovereign debt.

"We have unrest in the world, and when those types of instabilities happen, people want to move towards metals because they see it as safer than sovereign debt," Isely explained. "The second thing that's happened is that the trade issues we have done this year have resulted in many countries moving away from the US dollar, and therefore they're loading up on metals."

Central banks have joined the buying spree, Isely noted, purchasing metals to reduce their dollar holdings as geopolitical tensions reshape global financial relationships. The combination of institutional and retail demand has created supply pressures that extend beyond investment markets into industrial applications.

Silver, in particular, faces unique pressures as technological advancement drives industrial consumption. Diemer highlighted emerging battery technology for electric vehicles that requires approximately 25 ounces of silver per unit—a development that could fundamentally alter supply-and-demand equations.

"There's a new battery that just got approved that came out, and it's supposed to be charged very fast and runs a long time," Diemer said. "And that takes about 25 ounces of silver, and so that's a big, big, big deal."

The industrial applications extend beyond batteries. Silver's properties as an electrical conductor make it essential for solar panels and various electronic components, while platinum and palladium serve critical roles in catalytic converters and high-temperature industrial processes.

"Nothing's better than silver as a conduit," Diemer said. "It's just an amazing conduit."

These industrial demands compete directly with investment demand, creating what Isely described as underlying market strength that extends beyond speculative trading. The combination has pushed silver to levels not seen in more than four decades, while platinum—despite being 25 times rarer than gold—has historically traded at a fraction of gold's price due to more limited investment interest.

The market dynamics have created supply chain disruptions that extend beyond simple availability. Isely noted that silver supplies have been frozen in New York ports as trade courts examine potential tariff applications, further constraining physical metal availability just as demand surges.

"A lot of the silver supply has gotten frozen in New York in order to wait to see whether there's going to be tariffs on these types of things," Isely said. "The supply has sort of dried up a little bit. At the same time, demand is surging."

For Diemer, the market volatility represents both opportunity and challenge. Customers arrive seeking to convert family heirlooms—sterling silverware sets, old coins, jewelry—into cash, while others purchase physical metals as inflation hedges or portfolio insurance. The dual flow keeps his business active but requires constant attention to pricing and inventory management.

"Sometimes it's in huge demand, and sometimes not," Diemer said. "Sometimes the price goes up, but people aren't buying, so the margins are a little bit bigger. Sometimes I remember one time I was paying way above melt because I had no product, and if I have no product, I can't sell."

The preference for physical metals over paper contracts has intensified during the current surge. Isely explained that many investors no longer trust paper representations of metal ownership, preferring tangible assets they can hold and store personally.

"Enough people have bought silver that they're now worried about covering their position if they need to," Isely said. "So they're trying to get that physical metal, as opposed to just the piece of paper."

For retail investors navigating the volatile landscape, Diemer recommends a balanced approach that acknowledges both metals' distinct characteristics. Gold provides portability and concentrated value—"you can take off, put two ounces in your pocket, you got a lot of money"—while silver offers more practical bartering potential for smaller transactions.

"I'd recommend both, 50-50," Diemer said. "Gold's really good for flight. Silver is very good for bartering and bargain for fuel or food and stuff like that."

The historical perspective provides context for current price levels. A $20 gold piece from the 1920s or 1930s now commands roughly $4,450—more than 200 times its original face value. The same mathematics applied to larger holdings demonstrates the long-term wealth preservation that draws investors to precious metals despite short-term volatility.

Yet both Diemer and Isely emphasized the risks inherent in the current market environment. The same forces driving prices higher could reverse quickly, particularly as trading volumes return to normal levels after the holiday season and geopolitical situations evolve.

"What I can say is that we're going to have excess volatility in the metals market for the foreseeable future," Isely warned. "These really radical ups like we're seeing today tend to lead to at least a pullback soon after."

The timing adds another layer of complexity, as year-end trading typically involves lower volumes that amplify price movements when significant buying or selling occurs. Market participants expect continued volatility as various economic and political factors play out in coming months.

Despite the risks, the fundamental drivers supporting higher metals prices appear likely to persist. Global uncertainty, currency concerns, industrial demand, and supply constraints create a confluence of factors that distinguish the current surge from purely speculative bubbles.

For Diemer, whose business provides a window into retail precious metals demand, the current environment represents both validation of his long-term market view and a reminder of the unpredictable nature of commodity markets. The display cases that once showcased metals priced below $300 now reflect a world where those same assets command prices that seemed impossible just years ago.

"You never know," Diemer said, reflecting on more than two decades of market observation. "In the worst case scenario, you're retirement age and you sell it and you never needed it. So that's good."

