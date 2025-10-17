'What better thing is there?': Northview student adopted by aunt and uncle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 11-year-old girl stood in front of her classmates on Friday as a judge finalized her adoption by her aunt and uncle.

Daizy, who grew up in Oklahoma, lost her father two and a half years ago. Her mother, facing her own health struggles, couldn't take care of the little girl. Alice and Edgar Collingwood, Daisy's aunt and uncle took her in.



"The Collingwoods are an extraordinarily loving aunt and uncle to Daisy, and they've had the care of Daisy now for a couple of years," said Attorney James Curcio, who helped the family with the legal process of adoption.

The Collingwoods moved to the Northview Public Schools district to give Daizy an education setting that would support her.

Daizy is hard of hearing. Northview's program designed to work with students like her helped to bring her out of her shell

"She has just blossomed," said Alice. "She used to be very shy, very timid, and now her personality is really starting to come out."

WXMI/Jim Sutton Daizy Collingwood, 11, is adopted by her aunt and uncle during a ceremony on Friday, October 17, 2025 in the Kent County courthouse. Her classmates from Northview's Highland Middle School helped celebrate the big moment.

On Friday, her classmates from Highlands Middle School came to the courthouse en mass. Each one carried a daisy to support her.

Daizy opened the hearing by striking the judge's gavel herself.

"The law catches up to what the heart already knows that this is and always has been a family," said Judge Matthew DeLange.

After the adoption ceremony was complete, Daizy, her friends, and family went to celebrate. The crowd also wished Daizy a happy birthday. She turns twelve next week.

The smiths said they hope their actions will inspire other couple to also consider adoption.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to grow your family if that's what you're looking to do and to help and support kids," said adoptive mom.

Photojournalist Jim Sutton heavily contributed to the content of this article.

