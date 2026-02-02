West Michigan Groundhog Day: Will Crash see his shadow?

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Today is Groundhog Day 2026!

And as the entire country waits for groundhog 'Punxsutawney Phil' in Pennsylvania to deliver his forecast, we here at FOX 17 decided to seek out our own West Michigan-based soothsayer, 'Crash the River Rascal.'

The 2025 Midwest League Champions' mascot 'Crash' emerged from his dugout at LMCU Ballpark and we were there with the camera rolling.

Mike Powers Crash seeing his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Will he see his shadow and predict six more weeks of winter, or an early spring?

Either way, spring will be here before you know it, and that means West Michigan Whitecap baseball will be back. If you want to start planning your trip to the ballpark now, check out their full 2026 schedule here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube