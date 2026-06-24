Walker voters to decide on public safety millage proposal this November

WALKER, Mich. — Walker voters will decide this November whether to approve a 10-year public safety millage that city leaders say would help improve emergency response capabilities, renovate fire stations and fund the construction of a new police department.

The proposed 1.75-mill tax would generate an estimated $3.2 million in its first year and would be dedicated to police and fire services. City officials say the funding is needed as Walker continues to grow and public safety facilities struggle to keep pace with current demands.

One of the biggest concerns cited by city leaders is the condition of the city's fire stations.

Mayor Gary Carey Jr. said the facilities were not designed to support around-the-clock staffing, which the fire department adopted last year.

"The problem is, you can see inside the station, there are no sleeping quarters, there are no spots," Carey said.

City officials said firefighters are currently working out of temporary living quarters while the department adjusts to 24-hour operations.

The proposal also would fund additional staffing. Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel said staffing all three fire stations around the clock would help improve emergency response times throughout the city.

"By having the fire stations manned, it helps with that response time, getting people on scene to take care of the incident in a quicker, more efficient way," Mankel said.

The millage would also address space concerns within the city's public safety building.

According to city officials, the current police facility was designed for 24 officers when it opened in the early 1990s. Today, the department has nearly doubled in size.

"Closet space, extra storage places have been turned into offices, people are sharing offices," Mankel said.

Mankel also said the department lacks dedicated training facilities, forcing officers to travel to other agencies for much of their required training. The current public safety building also houses the fire department and the 59th District Court, limiting opportunities for expansion.

City leaders acknowledge the proposal would increase costs for taxpayers. If approved, officials estimate the average Walker homeowner would pay about $478 annually, or roughly $40 per month.

Carey said he understands some residents may be hesitant about paying additional taxes but believes the investment is necessary to maintain public safety services.

"I want to be able to pick up that phone at two in the morning," Carey said. "Whether it's police or fire, I need to have a response right there."

City leaders also noted that Walker has not previously asked voters to approve a public safety millage in more than 90 years.

Voters will decide the proposal during the Nov. 3 election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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