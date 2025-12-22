Walker Police arrest suspect tied to theft and car jacking of occupied vehicle

WALKER, Mich. — A suspect in a retail fraud case out of Walker was tracked down after he jumped into an occupied vehicle and forced the driver to speed away from police on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a a reported retail fraud case at a business in the Alpine area around 5 p.m. on December 21. There they spotted the suspect, who ran, according to the Walker Police Department.

Investigators did not reveal the exact location or business name.

The suspect got into a vehicle in the parking lot. That vehicle was occupied by a person not tied to the retail fraud, per police. The suspect threatened the driver, forcing them to drive out of the parking lot, leading officers on a short pursuit.

In a nearby apartment complex, the suspect forced the driver out of the car and took off in the vehicle. Officers ended the chase to tend to the driver, who was not injured, but was shaken up.

The stolen vehicle and suspect were later found in Grand Rapids, where police took the suspect into custody. That person now faces several felony charges tied to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the situation is encouraged to contact the Walker Police Department at (616) 791-6788. Tips can be made anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

