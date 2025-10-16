Walker neighbors get spooky with yard decorating contest

WALKER, Mich. — Some neighbors go all-out with Halloween decorations. In Walker, residents are digging up everything they can with hopes of being named the spookiest house on the block — but the frightful competition is all in good fun.

The Walker Haunted Home and Yard Decorating Contest is in its second year, drawing creative displays that transform ordinary homes into bone-chilling spectacles. Last year's inaugural contest surprised organizers with overwhelming community participation.

"We actually came up with the idea a couple years ago. So this is the second year we're doing it," said Michelle May, Walker Parks and Recreation supervisor. "We have an annual Let It Glow Christmas light competition, and had a ton of requests to do a Halloween light competition, so we decided, why not give it a try?"

"We had an amazing reaction, especially in the voting. I don't even know how many votes," May said.

The competition keeps entry requirements simple. You must be a Walker resident and register online with a couple of photographs of your Halloween display.

The city posts all entries on Walker Parks and Recreation's Facebook page, where the community votes. In case of ties or close calls, a panel of city employees also casts votes.

The winner receives a visit from the mayor, who delivers a gift basket to their home.

"No high stakes here, just fun," May said.

Contest Timeline

The deadline to enter is Monday. Voting begins Oct. 21 on the City of Walker's Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For those wanting to view the haunting displays in person, the city will post a map online so visitors can tour the participating homes.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

