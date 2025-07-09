Walker manufacturer lays off 64 employees

WALKER, Mich. — A West Michigan defense manufacturer has laid off nearly half of its employees following the cancellation of a government contract.

According to its website, Plasan is "a global leader in survivability and armor solutions, committed to protecting those who protect us across land, air, and sea."

One of it's subsidiaries, Plasan North America, is located in Walker.

The company notified the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity that it had laid off 64 of its 140 employees. Layoffs happened July 2.

In the notice to the state, Plasan North America cited the cancellation of a government contract as the reason for the workforce reduction.

Impacted workers are receiving severance based on their length of service.

