UPDATE: Status of two housing projects on Plainfield Avenue

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Plainfield Avenue reconstruction project is done, but change is still in the wind.

I drive on Plainfield Avenue every day, and there are two locations I have been curious about. So, I made some phone calls to find out what will fill these empty spaces.

It looks like one vacant lot will remain vacant for a couple more years. In the other space, construction is underway.

First, the vacant lot at Plainfield and 5 Mile, across from the Plainfield Township Fire Department headquarters. A few months ago I got a copy of plans from the township for a mixed-use housing project proposal. Two unusual things here: it will be built by Habitat for Humanity in Grand Rapids. In addition to a Habitat Restore on the ground floor -- providing discounted home improvement materials – they describe the housing units on the next three floors as 'affordable condos'. The folks at Habitat are still exploring funding for the project. Target date for breaking ground is sometime in 2027.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on a project called Coit Flats at Plainfield and Coit. This is a big project from Veneklasen, with 72 apartments in three buildings with some covered carports. The township told me completion is expected in December 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

