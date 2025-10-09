UPDATE: Plainfield Avenue Project Closures this weekend

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of the more annoying construction projects in West Michigan is coming to an end, but there are still closures scheduled as the project works toward completion.

EXPECTED CLOSURES

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11: Intermittent closure of Plainfield Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-96 for shoulder gravel.

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11: Intermittent closure of the eastbound I-96 exit ramp onto Plainfield Avenue for shoulder gravel.

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11: Intermittent closure of westbound I-96 exit ramp onto Plainfield Avenue for shoulder gravel.

Like with all construction projects, these dates and times are tentative. You can follow along with the progress on the MODOT Project Map here.

