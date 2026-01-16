Three businesses open in Walker with very different offerings

WALKER, Mich. — Move-in is complete for three new Walker businesses with very different offerings, each representing the entrepreneurial spirit that continues to reshape the community's commercial landscape.

For Kelly Kermode, owner of Pottery Lane, the move to Walker represents more than just a larger space—it's the realization of a vision that encompasses the pottery community in West Michigan, though she likes to say the last five months have been "the longest decade of my life."

"We outgrew our former location a couple of years ago, and we had been looking for a property that would allow us to solve some of the pain points that we were experiencing in our prior location," Kermode explained while standing in the expansive studio that now houses 12 kilns compared to their previous four, plus three additional outdoor kilns for outdoor firing.

The pottery community in Michigan, Kermode notes, is robust, though many neighbors may not see it. "A lot of Michiganders probably don't think much about it, as they go to art fairs and shows throughout the year, but all those potters you see are part of a widespread network of friends and colleagues that have been creating together for decades."

Pottery Lane, 2663 Elmridge Dr NW, continues to offer classes for beginners to professionals and all age groups, plus three membership tiers: students who complete eight-week classes earn open hours access six days a week, experienced members can apply for standard open hours membership, and advanced potters receive 24/7 access with their own door codes. Beyond the main studio, members now have dedicated space behind double doors—"their own working area" with potter's wheels and work tables exclusively for use by members.

"One of the big things that we can expand on in this current space is being able to facilitate a lot of beginners and groups," Kermode said. "From two people to 32 people, 60 people. We can do that here."

The therapeutic aspect draws people from across age groups. "When you get your hands in clay, everything slows down," she explained. "It makes you focus on exactly what you're doing in the moment, instead of having all of these extraneous ideas. It just allows you to be in that moment of time and space."

Spring expansion plans include building wood fire and soda fire kilns, while the adjacent outdoor space will host community markets and events where potters can sell their work.

At Pottery Lane, member Jana Melville represents the community-building aspect that drives both businesses. After taking three classes with five friends, the group became members to "continue to create together and have community on Friday mornings."

Working on small pieces crafted from scraps—a wall hanging, candle holder, and decorative trinket—Melville, who had no previous pottery experience, found the activity "calming" and "a way to kind of ease your mind and let it wander."

The new space's expanded kiln capacity means "our work will be fired faster," while the additional room allows for the kind of extended sessions that build both skills and connections.

A couple of miles to the south, planning by Jamie Bogart and his wife's culminated in The Pump House Standale's December 5 opening—a franchise concept that fills a gap on the west side of town.

"A lot of people come up with ideas, but they ended up pushing them to the side. We made it happen," Bogart reflected. "There is nothing like this on this side of town."

The space at 411 Standale Plaza NW deliberately invites lingering, with several swing seats inside, already being used by kids, GVSU students, and dating couples. "I've seen couples sit on these swings for 45 minutes to an hour," Jamie says. Then he points to a raised table and seats and pronounce it as the "Grand Valley study table," with with laptop plugins.

Grand Valley students have emerged as a distinct customer demographic. Unlike typical frozen yogurt customers who grab their treat and leave, "what we've noticed with the Grand Valley students, as well as a few families, is they're staying for longer periods of time," Bogart observed.

The offerings span 18 frozen yogurt flavors with six twist combinations, over 92 toppings ranging from traditional fruits and chocolates to Hot Cheetos and potato chips, plus 12 hand-dipped ice cream flavors. The pay-by-weight system at 79 cents per ounce creates "over 90 million some odd combinations," though Bogart admits he wasn't the one who calculated that particular statistic.

Coffee service is planned for fall 2026, while breakfast plans have been shelved to focus on perfecting current operations. The business offers 15% discounts to first responders showing badges and is considering a 10% Grand Valley student discount.

Both businesses represent different approaches to community building, as does the third business, serving Lego fans who want to buy, sell, and trade. New owner Steve Kopp admits he has dreamed of owning a Lego store since he wa a kid. The store, located a few doors north of Target in Greenridge Square opens Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Do you have a story idea in Walker, Northview, or Comstock Park? Email robb.westaby@fox17online.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

