Things to do this weekend in Northview and Walker

• 16th annual event taking place at Wildcat Stadium during the football game

• Fans encouraged to wear official Blackout Pediatric Cancer t-shirts to fill the stands

• All proceeds fund "dream rooms" at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for pediatric cancer patients with extended stays • Funds help decorate hospital rooms to make children's stays more comfortable

• Purchase locations: Northview High School, Crossroads Middle School, varsity home football games, or Northview Administration Building (3322 Beltline Ct.)

• Pricing: Short sleeve shirts (Youth Small - Adult XXXL) = $10; Long sleeve shirts (Adult S - XL) = $20