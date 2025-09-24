Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do this weekend in Northview and Walker

Blackout Pediatric Cancer Event - September 26

• 16th annual event taking place at Wildcat Stadium during the football game
• Fans encouraged to wear official Blackout Pediatric Cancer t-shirts to fill the stands

• All proceeds fund "dream rooms" at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for pediatric cancer patients with extended stays • Funds help decorate hospital rooms to make children's stays more comfortable

• Purchase locations: Northview High School, Crossroads Middle School, varsity home football games, or Northview Administration Building (3322 Beltline Ct.)

• Pricing: Short sleeve shirts (Youth Small - Adult XXXL) = $10; Long sleeve shirts (Adult S - XL) = $20

Little Cats Night - Saturday, September 27

• Fun night out for K-4th grade students while parents get a night off
• Time: 6:00-9:00 pm at Northview High School

• Cost: $10 per child (drinks, snacks, and pizza available for additional cost)

• Entry: Athletic entrance ONLY at the back of the high school • Waiver required and must be brought when dropping off children

• Waiver link: https://docs.google.com/.../12YZ21qDkBuGLiDamRTst.../edit...

2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run - Millennium Park - Saturday, September 27

• Joint event with Kent County Sheriff's Office, Walker PD, Wyoming PD, and Grandville PD
• Run/walk alongside local law enforcement, athletes, and LETR members

• Cost: $45 (includes annual LETR t-shirt); $10 additional to bring your dog

• Registration: https://www.classy.org/.../2025-kent-county-flame.../e685887

• Proceeds support Michigan athletes with intellectual disabilities who compete year-round at no cost

• Event raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics athletes

