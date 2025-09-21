The story of 100 years: Farming and fun at Ed Dunneback & Girls centennial farm

WALKER, Mich. — A century-old family farm in Michigan has evolved from a small agricultural operation into a thriving agritourism destination while maintaining its deep roots in community.

Ed Dunneback & Girls farm, now owned by women descendents of the first Ed Dunneback is celebrating its centennial year. Edwin Dunneback purchased the 170-acre property in the early 1920s.

Co-owner Stephanie Ginsberg, who works alongside her mother and sister, says the farm's unique name stems from tragedy that transformed the family business.

"It was Ed Ed Dunneback and Sons," Stephanie said. "When my uncle Mike was drafted to Vietnam and didn't make it back in 1969, that's when they changed the name to Ed Dunneback & Girls, because there were no sons — just the girls."

The farm grows asparagus, strawberries, sweet and tart cherries, apples and pumpkins year-round. But its history extends beyond agriculture to entertainment and community building.

The property's main barn, built in 1938, served as a dance hall for decades, hosting Saturday night barn dances that drew crowds from across the region. It was at one of these dances that Stephanie's grandparents met when her great-grandmother's band performed at the venue.

"We've grown more than fruit for a long time." Stephanie said.

Today, the farm combines traditional agriculture with agritourism activities including live music, farm-to-table dinners, corn mazes and educational programs. The operation employs 130 students from 10 different school districts, ranging in age from 14 to 18.

Economic necessity drove the expansion beyond farming, Stephanie explained. "It's really hard to be a small farm these days and make it affordable for the next generation to continue," she said. The diversification allows the family to maintain ownership and pass the operation to future generations.

The farm offers free admission Tuesday through Thursday for families wanting to visit animals, pick produce and use play areas. Weekend festival events, which include additional activities like wagon rides and an eight-acre corn maze, charge $12.95 per person online. Live music performances occur Friday evenings (free), and Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Two years ago, the family restored horse and cow barn built in 1888, installing a new foundation while preserving original beams. The renovated space is now the site of special events and charity functions.

The farm has also been a choice for weddings and receptions.

"We want everybody to be part of our Ed Dunneback & Girls history," Stephanie said. "We've been here 100 years, and some things have changed, but not much has changed."

The farm continues the multigenerational tradition, though the current families have their own gender divide — Stephanie has three daughters while her sister has three sons.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube