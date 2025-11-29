The search for the perfect Christmas tree in West Michigan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The smell of fresh pine mingles with the laughter of children as families wander through acres of evergreens, their breath visible in the crisp November air. Ed Nash comments that he has never seen Lenderink Tree Farm this busy. A winter storm on the way could be the reason.

"I grew up loving trees, going and cutting my own tree with my family, and that's why we bring this experience to other families," says Nash, who owns the farm with his wife, who is from the Lenderink family. The couple has been running the operation for the past 14 years. "As busy as we are, we try to keep it quaint and family friendly, to get those precious moments, and that's what I love about it."

The Lenderink farm has evolved considerably, adding new structures that enhance the customer experience while maintaining its rural charm. A converted grain bin now serves as a retail center, and a new gazebo provides shelter for family photos when Michigan weather turns uncooperative. "Again, it's still quaint," Nash emphasizes. "I hope that that's our whole focus of keeping it quaint, even though we're busy."

FOX 17 The tree itself and holiday decorations are just about all you pay for at Lenderink Tree Farm.

What sets the farm apart isn't just the trees. Every service that matters is free: tree shaking, netting, tying, and transport to your vehicle, free hot chocolate and coffee, and free parking.

Sledding on a slope is popular with the kids, but Nash has a solution as the visit gets longer. "You get cold. Come get another cup of cocoa. Hit (the hill) again, right?"

Lance and Jody Rice brought most of their family: son, daughter-in-law, and the grandkids. And they all are Into it. They choose to walk to find their tree, and with snow on the ground, snowball fights are encouraged, with rules: No face, and no really hard snowballs.

The result is a strolling snowball fight.

FOX 17 Sign at the farm entrance.

And then there’s the inevitable debate over the perfect tree. Jody told me Lance tells everybody she likes fat trees. Sure enough, he brings it up within minutes. She laughs.

Eventually a choice is made, the older kids get a chance to help. And a second tree for their son and daughter-in-law. And it’s time to take a ride back provided by the farm.

Like any retailer managing inventory, Nash must balance customer demand with sustainable harvesting. "We may have to shut the farm down if we have too many customers too fast," he explains. "Just like any other business, you have to manage your inventory. So our trees are our inventory, so we have enough to go into next year and the following season, because we can't just grow them really fast."

The farm operates Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., with weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nash hopes to keep the farm open through December 21st, though that depends on inventory and demand – details customers can track through the farm's social media and website.

FOX 17 Free hot cocoa warms folks up on a cold day.

Lenderink Tree Farm

Tree farms around West Michigan

As another busy Friday afternoon unfolds with families exploring the tree rows, Nash reflects on what makes it all worthwhile. "You know, I just want to give thanks to all of our families have come in for many years. We really appreciate it. And for all those new folks that might see this, you know, come and start your family tradition with us, because it's quite a memorable one."

This year has brought its share of challenges across the Christmas tree industry. "It's up and down," Nash admits. "If you don't have irrigation ... your trees are stressing, and some customers want more of a fresher looking tree." But he's quick to offer advice for getting the most from any tree: "Go to your local farm. Soon as you hit (your tree) with water, keep them in climate controlled areas. Keep away from your registers. Keep away from windows with a lot of sunlight. You should do just fine no matter which farm you go to."

Behind the picturesque scene of families selecting their perfect Christmas tree lies a complex agricultural operation that most customers never see. Each six-foot Fraser fir or Douglas fir represents six to eight years of careful cultivation – a testament to patience that mirrors the very tradition of Christmas itself.

"You got to love what you do," Nash explains, describing the intensive care each tree requires. "We do a nice regiment of fertilizing. We got to take care of the weeds, and then during the drought, like we've had, we got to water them quite a bit."

The farm's success stems partly from its sophisticated irrigation system, a luxury not all Christmas tree farms can afford. "We're quite fortunate. Some farmers do not have it, and so they strictly rely on Mother Nature," Nash notes. During dry spells, that irrigation system becomes a lifeline, ensuring customers will find healthy, vibrant trees ready to anchor their holiday celebrations.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube