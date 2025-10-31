The Haunting of Storybook Hollow: 17 Years of Halloween Magic Draws Thousands

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — What started as a simple Halloween decoration inspired by a 4-year-old's fascination has grown into one of West Michigan's most elaborate haunted attractions, drawing thousands of visitors and raising significant funds for charity.

Jennifer and Thayne Dunahee's "The Haunting of Storybook Hollow" is in its 17th year, transforming their Comstock Park neighborhood property into an intricate fairy tale-themed haunted experience that features dozens of handmade props, including life-sized dragons that took years to perfect.

"I started getting into Halloween decorating when I was really little, when I was like, about four, and my dad set up a little display in the yard," Dunahee said. "I thought it was really cool to watch all of the big kids dare each other to go through."

The tradition began when Donahee was 11 and she and her father discovered a large Halloween display in Sparta, inspiring them to create their own. After she got married, she convinced her husband Thane to continue the tradition at their current Walker home in 2008.

What started as a drive-by display evolved when Dunahee noticed trick-or-treaters crowding her driveway. She created a trail through the front yard, then expanded into the backyard, using existing playhouses and natural features.

"We could put it in the backyard and run it and expand it that way," she explained. The addition of elaborate house facades marked a turning point when the display "really started to get big."

Nearly everything visitors see is handmade by the Dunahees using recycled materials. Thayne's construction work provides a steady supply of foam and building materials, while Jennifer has developed artistic and engineering skills through trial and error.

"I've always loved doing art, but I was always really bad at it," she said. "I got really bad grades in art class in high school. But I just kept persevering at it."

The artistic breakthrough came from practical need. Before the current Halloween retail boom, decorators had to build everything themselves. When she chose a fairy tale theme, commercial options were even more limited.

"If you wanted something, you just had to make it," Donahee said. "Out of necessity, I just kept trying and trying and trying until something worked."

The display's centerpiece dragons represent years of trial and error combining artistry with engineering. The first dragon, "Frosty," functions as both puppet and costume.

"My husband and I did this one together ... it was years and years, three years of trial and error," she said. "We'd get them all done, we'd bring them to an event, and then he wouldn't work."

Dunahee's creative process is intuitive rather than planned. "I don't do a lot of sketches beforehand or anything. I just start with the head of the dragon, kind of get a feel for its personality and then build the rest of it to suit that."

One dragon even earned recognition at ArtPrize, validating her evolution from discouraged high school art student to accomplished three-dimensional artist.

The display requires year-round dedication, with the Dunahee's beginning new construction the day after Christmas. Backyard setup starts in spring, with front yard preparation beginning when school resumes.

"I work on it year round," she said. The elaborate trail starts at the front yard, zigzags through her property, extends into a gracious neighbor's yard, circles the entire backyard perimeter, and exits through the opposite side yard.

For approximately eight years, the couple has partnered with the Kent County Humane Society.

"The Humane Society has just always been really dear to our hearts. We've gotten our pets from them," Donahee said. The organization provides donation bins that are swapped out every few days during the Halloween season.

Last year raised just under $10,000, while the previous year brought in just under $9,000. "We're hoping to smash that number this year," she said, though a late opening due to logistical challenges may impact totals.

The display's growing popularity created traffic challenges that strained neighborhood relationships. After years of attempting various solutions with township officials, this year introduced off-site parking with shuttle service.

"Since it's gotten a lot bigger in the last three years, we've had some neighbors who are getting really frustrated with the traffic, understandably," Donahee said.

When the original shuttle arrangement fell through on opening day, community support emerged from unexpected sources. "I made a post, and I was like, I don't know what to do... And those companies both stepped up and offered their services for free."

Affordable Limousine and Magic Shuttle Bus have provided free transportation from Parent Sportswear on Rusche Drive, about half a mile away. Westgate Bowling Alley also offered parking space earlier.

The community response has been overwhelming, countering earlier discouragement from traffic complaints. Food Hugs organization from Amore Italian restaurant brought dinner and flowers to the volunteers.

"It started with some people who very much do not care for what we do, and it's been really discouraging feeling like we were a nuisance," Donahee said. "Now the community's support has really been overwhelming to see that people do appreciate what we're doing."

Halloween Weekend Schedule

Thursday (Halloween): Open for trick-or-treating with added security, no shuttle service due to heavy neighborhood traffic that historically closes streets. Candy available at front of house for those not wanting the full experience.

Saturday: Open 1-4 p.m. with street parking (check Facebook for parking diagram), 6-9:30 p.m. with shuttle service.

Sunday: Same schedule as Saturday with possible special programming.

The official run continues through Sunday.

The Dunahees will transition from haunted display to Grand Rapids Comic Con (November 13-15), bringing several dragons and themed scenes while continuing to collect Humane Society donations.

"We'll do an about face, and we'll start taking this down and getting it packed up to take to Comic Con," she said. Dragon photo booths allow convention attendees to interact with the elaborate creations.

After Comic Con, everything is dismantled and stored in a large Sparta storage unit until construction begins again after Christmas.

The operation runs primarily on personal funding supplemented by anonymous sponsors and the benefit of recycled materials. "It's just something that we just pay for out of pocket," Donahee said.

The commitment represents both financial investment and hundreds of hours of year-round labor, sustained by the joy of creating magic for visitors and supporting animal welfare through the Humane Society partnership.

