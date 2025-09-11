The back story: Walker has a piece of the World Trade Center from 9/11

WALKER, Mich. — There is a rusty piece of crumpled metal that I have passed by, heedless, in the lobby of Walker City Hall.

Today, I learned it is a piece of the World Trade Center from 9/11.

Finding someone who was working at city hall or for the city's police or fire department is, as you would expect, a little difficult. This was 24 years ago.

Working with City of Walker Communications Manager Nicole DiDonato, we were able to piece together part of the story.

Mayor Gary Carey knew the story.

An idea to sell t-shirts "really came from our public safety teams," he said. "They wanted to do something in raising some money. And I know they raised far more than they had expected to, and that money went to one of the fire houses that was particularly hit hard in New York City."

An article in the Grand Rapids Press in 2011 featured the head of what then was the city's public safety department. She said t-shirt sales were expected to reach $10,000. Eventually, however, crew representatives flew to New York City to give $110,000 to members of NYFD Squad 288, which lost eight of its members, among the highest casualty rates for units involved in 9/11.

“For us, it’s just this good reminder as a community to appreciate the people willing to serve," said Carey. "It’s a nice thing to know that we’ve never forgotten our roots, that we take care of one another.”

With the 25th anniversary of the attacks approaching, I asked the mayor about plans for commemoration. That's yet to be determined, considering the nation will be celebrating its 250th birthday.

Residents and visitors are welcome to visit Walker City Hall to remember this piece of history.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube