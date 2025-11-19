Thanksgiving dinner will cost less this year with Michigan families getting bigger savings

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Good news is coming to Michigan dinner tables this Thanksgiving as families will spend less on their holiday feast compared to last year.

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau's annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, the average cost for a traditional meal serving 10 people has dropped to $51.80 in Michigan — nearly $4 below the national average of $55.12.

"We have some good news for our consumers," said Pierce Bennett, livestock industry relations specialist at Michigan Farm Bureau. "We're down about 5% from last year in terms of an overall cost of a Thanksgiving meal."

The survey includes traditional staples like turkey, cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes, working out to approximately $5.18 per person in Michigan compared to $5.52 nationally.

This marks the third consecutive year of declining Thanksgiving meal costs, a welcome relief for families still feeling the effects of inflation in other areas.

Turkey Prices Lead the Savings

The centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables is driving much of the cost reduction. Turkey prices have dropped 16.3% compared to last year, with a 16-pound bird — the average size — costing approximately $21.50 nationally.

"Turkey is a staple on the Thanksgiving table," Bennett explained, noting that grocery stores often use turkey as a "loss leader" to attract customers who will purchase additional items during their shopping trips.

Other items contributing to lower costs include stuffing mixes, down about 9%, and fresh cranberries, which decreased just under 3%.

However, not everything on the Thanksgiving table is cheaper. Milk prices have risen to about $3.73 per gallon for whole milk, and sweet potatoes have increased due to severe weather issues in North Carolina, the nation's top producer.

Shopping Strategy for Maximum Savings

Bennett offered practical advice for families looking to stretch their Thanksgiving budget even further.

"Wait and get into next week," he recommended. "Wait till Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Start to see some of those discounts get even better than they already are."

For families planning more elaborate celebrations, an expanded menu survey includes items like boneless ham, russet potatoes, and frozen green beans, bringing the Michigan average to $73.90 — still $3.19 below the national expanded menu average of $77.09.

Even with additional items, Michigan families are looking at less than $7.40 per person for an expanded Thanksgiving feast.

Farmers Face Ongoing Challenges

While consumers are benefiting from lower prices, Bennett emphasized that farmers continue to face significant economic pressures.

"Your farmer is averaging about 16 cents on the dollar of their return for the products they sell," he said. The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that approximately 15,000 farms in the U.S. were lost in the past year due to factors including low crop prices, high supply costs, and trade uncertainty.

"We don't want to see any more farms go out of business," Bennett stressed. "We need to continue as consumers going out, purchasing those products, giving our dollar where we can to support our farmers so they continue to receive the economic incentives necessary to keep operating."

The complex agricultural supply chain means farmers, who sell wholesale products, often see significant disparities between what they receive and final grocery store prices.

Supporting Local Agriculture

Bennett encouraged consumers to support farmers through various purchasing options, whether buying directly from local farms or shopping at major grocery chains.

"Supporting your farmer is a good thing and helps them get into next year and continue growing that safe, affordable, and nutritious product," he said.

The Farm Bureau official noted this Thanksgiving provides an opportunity to appreciate the efficiency of American agriculture, which continues to deliver safe, nutritious food despite ongoing challenges.

"We should thank a farmer this Thanksgiving," Bennett concluded. "What a testament to what our farmers do every day."

The survey reflects prices collected from grocery stores nationwide and provides annual benchmarks for Thanksgiving meal costs that have been tracked for decades by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

