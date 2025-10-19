Tech startup moving to create a pickleball playing and manufacturing center in Northview area

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Walker tech startup Accel Digital Solutions is transforming a former movie theater in Plainfield Township into what may be the world's first pickleball facility where players can watch the balls being manufactured.

The 18-month-old company, founded by Brandon Teets and Tyler Marvin, plans to open the Great Lakes Pickleball Club in early 2026 at the former Venom Motorsports location at 4180 Jupiter Avenue NE just off Plainfield Avenue — a building that once housed a movie multiplex.

The facility will combine indoor pickleball courts, 3D printing manufacturing, conference rooms, and golf simulators under one roof. Players will be able to see the company's "DigiPro" pickleballs being manufactured through additive manufacturing on one side of the building, then test them on courts on the other side.

"Solving the noise problem within the sport of pickleball was the ultimate goal," Teets said.

The DigiPro ball features a unique hexagonal lattice design created through hundreds of iterations to maintain proper bounce, weight, and diameter while significantly reducing the sport's notorious "thock" sound that has led to noise complaints in communities nationwide.

Traditional pickleballs retail for $3-4 each, while the DigiPro sells for $29.97. However, Teets said the durability provides return-on-investment equivalent to seven to 10 traditional balls.

The ball meets USA Pickleball Association standards, including the requirement to bounce between 30-34 inches when dropped from 78 inches. Third-party testing has verified both acoustic levels and compliance with official criteria.

The venture represents part of a broader strategy to bring sporting goods manufacturing back to the United States. Currently, most pickleball equipment — from balls to paddles to accessories — is manufactured in China, according to Teets.

"We see an opportunity to onshore that work, simplify that process, simplify those products, and have an offering of something that's made in the United States, but specifically here in West Michigan," Teets said.

The facility will offer multiple revenue streams and services:

Pay-to-play courts: Hourly rentals for two or four players Annual memberships: Advance court reservations, reduced rates and retail discounts Corporate meetings: Conference rooms for off-site meetings that can transition into pickleball activities Private events: Separate lounge spaces for parties and gatherings Open office space: Available for players who need to take conference calls after early morning games "You're allowing organizations to be in a different environment, think differently and get the competitive juices flowing," Teets explained.



The project expects to create 10 new jobs across three entities: Accel Digital Solutions, Accel Digital Sports, and Great Lakes Pickleball Club. Positions will include a general manager for the club, court staff and manufacturing associates.

The facility will serve as headquarters for all three companies, functioning as what Teets calls their "incubator."

Working with Journey Construction Group and Interactive Studios, the renovation will include design elements that honor the building's history as a movie theater from the old North Kent Mall era.

"We're trying to create that thought about how we can bring the nostalgia of the movie theater back," Teets said, noting the importance of "resurrecting an old keepsake" rather than building new.

The Great Lakes Pickleball Club (GLPC) is expected to open in January or February 2026.

The DigiPro ball represents just the beginning of the company's product line, with plans to expand into other sporting goods over the next eight to 12 months.

"We're very proud to be from Grand Rapids and West Michigan," Teets said. "How do we raise West Michigan and Grand Rapids up on the map when it comes to sporting good products?"

The facility represents what Teets acknowledges is an "unusual approach" that he believes has potential for success through partnerships, relationships, and community engagement in the world's fastest-growing sport.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube