Take the tour: Why Comstock Park schools aren't open yet

WALKER, Mich. — Everybody seems to be back at school, but students at Comstock Park Public Schools got an extra two weeks of summer.

They can thank voters in their district for that.

In 2023, a bond proposal totaling more than $59 million was approved. Construction at many of the districts schools are the result. This year, workers needed more time to make the schools ready for opening day. Recently, Comstock High School Principal Kendra Faustin took me on a grand tour of the school.

The first stop on a tour of the high school is the main office, where significant renovations are nearly complete. More space was created with the removal of some walls, and the ability of office staff to see into the hallway is possible with new windows. At the office door, a new doorbell camera to augment security.

In the main hall, the facade from the original high school has been preserved, display a piece of history in a very modern school.

With extensive construction comes the necessity for cleanup. “It’s really dusty and dirty," Faustin noted, "and normally I would be losing my mind, but the actual construction cleaners are here today."

Students are sure to notice upgrades to the cafeteria, with new ceiling lights, walls, floors, and furniture. “Friday, the big logo gets put up ... I know, it’ll be awesome,” Kendra added.

However, some improvements are still in the works. A gym and auditorium combination is set to be transformed into a performance space with enhanced acoustics, while an auxiliary gym near the stadium will not be completed until next spring.

When I asked if this is possible because of the bond issue, she said, “This is all bond dollars.”

But the money is not being spent all at once. Director of Finances Marty Eischer told me the money is not obtained all at once. The district is selling bonds as the money is needed, and plans for its use extend far into the future.

And many schools are seeing projects, including Pine Island Elementary, Stoney Creek Elementary, and others.

As for the upcoming school year, adjustments have been made: mid-winter break will be shorter, spring break will be one day shorter, and the last day of school will be later than usual, falling on June 10, 2026.

The immediate challenge for Comstock Park High School is ensuring cleanup is completed before classes begin on Tuesday, September 2.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

