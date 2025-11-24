TAKE THE TOUR: New Walker library halfway through construction

WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker is building a new library for the Kent District Library. But it will always be known as the Walker Library, just as other libraries in the KDL system are known by their location.

And this building (actually two, joined at the hip) is sure to become a landmark in a city that is vibrant, diverse, and busy, but lacks a benchmark like the Calder in Grand Rapids or Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids or the Rockford Dam.

It was six months ago when we aired a report on the early stages of construction. Watch the video for a two-minute tour of the library, now 50% done.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube