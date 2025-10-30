Suspect who led deputies on chase crashes into retirement community building

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man wanted for breaking his parole led police on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed into a building at a retirement community just north of Grand Rapids.

The situation started on 5 Mile Road near Northville Drive when deputies tried to pull the vehicle over around 1:22 p.m. on Thursday.

The 46-year-old man was wanted as a parole absconder on prior convictions for second-degree murder and armed robbery, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The man was a passenger in a green SUV when deputies spotted him.

The driver pulled over and followed directions to exit the vehicle.

The passenger, however, jumped into the driver seat and sped off, leading deputies on a chase up the East Beltline and on West River Drive.

During the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle hit several other vehicles as it swerved through traffic. The sheriff's office said no one was injured in those impacts.

The suspect turned north on Jupiter, then crashed into a building at The Oaks at Belmont.

The man ran from his car armed with a knife, broke a window, and entered into the retirement facility. Deputies evacuated people from the building and searched for the man.

The emergency response team worked to de-escalate the situation, eventually using a beanbag shotgun before taking him into custody around 2 p.m.

WXMI/James Prince A driver wanted in connection to several crimes led police on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed into a building at The Oaks at Belmont in Plainfield Township.

The man is being held in the Kent County Jail on parole violations and charges tied to the pursuit.

His identity is not being released until he is arraigned.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube