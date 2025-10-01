Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's office searching for Kent County teen who left home this morning

Kent County Sheriff's Office
An undated photo of Angelica Welch, a 13-year-old who left her home in Alpine Township on October 1, 2025 and is considered missing.
Posted
and last updated

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a teenager who left her home this morning and is considered missing.

13-year-old Angelica Welch walked out of her home at York Creek Apartments and hasn't been heard from since. Investigators say the teen does not have access to a vehicle or a phone.

An undated photo of Angelica Welch, a 13-year-old who left her home in Alpine Township on October 1, 2025 and is considered missing.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

The sheriff's office did not say why there is concern for Welch's safety.

Anyone who has information on where she may be is asked to contact your local police department immediately. The Kent County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (616) 632-6100.

