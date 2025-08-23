Sheriff's Office: Armed person barricaded inside Plainfield Township home

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is dealing with a person believed to be armed with a weapon and barricaded inside a home in Plainfield Township.

Around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office posted on social media asking the public to avoid the area of Balsam Avenue and Holtman Drive.

The situation started as a reported domestic assault. The several deputies and the tactical team were part of the response.

The sheriff's office said anyone living in the neighborhood should remain in their homes for safety.

KCSO is investigating a felonious domestic assault involving an armed barricaded suspect at Balsam / Holtman in Plainfield Twp. Our TAC team is on scene, along with a large number of units. We are asking residents in the area to stay inside until the incident is resolved. pic.twitter.com/gGrGnsRAEa — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) August 23, 2025

