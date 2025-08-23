Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's Office: Armed person barricaded inside Plainfield Township home

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is dealing with a person believed to be armed with a weapon and barricaded inside a home in Plainfield Township.

Around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office posted on social media asking the public to avoid the area of Balsam Avenue and Holtman Drive.

The situation started as a reported domestic assault. The several deputies and the tactical team were part of the response.

WATCH: Video shows police responding to armed person barricaded inside home on Balsam Avenue

The sheriff's office said anyone living in the neighborhood should remain in their homes for safety.

