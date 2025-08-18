SCHOOL SAFETY: What's being done to eliminate confusion over 'lockdowns'

WALKER, Mich. — The term "lockdown" means too much and too little at the same time.

As the new school year approaches, communication during emergencies in schools is more crucial than ever. But when a "lockdown" is announced for a school or business, it can be confusing as to how it's affecting people and the reasons for it.

“We as law enforcement would like everybody to be kind of on the same page so we all know what to expect in these certain situations,” said Tyler Glass, community engagement officer with the Walker Police Department. "It’s all going to vary situation by situation."

Now there are more specific terms applying to various situations: "Lockdown," "secure," "evacuate," "shelter," and "hold."

Understanding the differences is key, especially since these terms don't always imply an active shooter situation.

Here’s a breakdown of the key terms:

Lockdown: This is a familiar term indicating that no one can enter or exit the building. Doors are locked, lights are turned off, and occupants must stay away from doors and windows.

Secure: This term is used when an event occurs outside the school. All students are moved inside the building, and the school day continues as normal.

Hold: A "hold" indicates an isolated incident within the school that affects students in the area of the incident, such as a medical issue. Hallways are cleared, but classes resume normally in the classrooms.

Evacuate: This term signifies that students must be removed from the building due to an emergency, such as a fire. Students will go to a designated location where they will be accounted for, and parents will be notified of pickup details.

Shelter: This applies to natural disasters, such as tornadoes or hazardous materials incidents. Students will be gathered in specific safe areas within the school until they receive an all-clear signal or further instructions to evacuate.

The Walker Police Department has provided training for local schools and businesses on these new standards, and Officer Glass encourages organizations to reach out for assistance.

“It’s better to be prepared than not... if we can get businesses all on the same page, it means that everything runs that much easier," he said.

The terms were developed by the "I Love U Guys" Foundation, which is dedicated to crisis response for schools, various government entitites, and businesses.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube