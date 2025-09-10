SAVE ON KID CLOTHES: Just Between Friends sale is back in West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — If you have kids you, you know they can be very, very, VERY expensive. So, any opportunity to save on the things they need helps a lot. That is why the Just Between Friends sale is such a hot ticket here in West Michigan.

JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS FALL SALE TIMES:



Wednesday (09/10) General Admission Early Access 8:30 AM - Tickets here for free entry

- Open to Public 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Thursday (09/11) 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Friday (09/12) 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Saturday (09/13) 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

The pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently used children's clothes and gear is located at the former Art Van on 4273 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, and is open to the public Wednesday with an admission fee of $3 at the door but free tickets are availalbe on their website. Thursday is free to enter, but you can secure you ticket via the website too.

On Friday (9 am-8 pm) and Saturday (9 am-1 pm), everything left on shelves will be 50% off.

