Santa Claus Girls Prepare for 117th Year of Holiday Joy in Kent County

WALKER, Mich. — With Christmas just weeks away, the Santa Claus Girls, who have spread holiday cheer for over a century is gearing up for another year of delivering smiles to families across Kent County.

The Santa Claus Girls, now in its 117th year of operation, is preparing to serve up to 10,000 underprivileged children ages newborn to 12 years old this December.

"Their purpose is to serve underprivileged children in the Kent County," said Nancy Ditta, Vice President of the Santa Claus Girls Board. "We've been around since 1908, so a very long institution in Grand Rapids."

On Saturday, December 13, approximately 250 to 300 volunteer drivers will fan out across Kent County, each carrying 12 to 13 carefully prepared packages directly to children's homes. Each package contains handmade hats and mittens crafted by community volunteers, along with a book, toy, and pajamas or blanket.

"They go right to their homes and deliver them, and usually there's anxious families waiting for us to bring the gifts to them," Ditta explained during a bustling preparation session at the organization's warehouse space.

The scene inside their facility tells the story of a community effort years in the making. Volunteers from local companies including LMCU and Tower Pinkster work alongside longtime supporters, some with over 20 years of service to the organization.

Families can register their children online at SantaClausGirls.org through December 5, or until the organization reaches its 10,000-child capacity, whichever comes first. Registration opened September 1.

"If we're able to serve more, we will," Ditta said, noting the organization's commitment to helping as many families as possible.

The organization has seen increased participation from local businesses in recent years. "Companies, corporations, they let their employees have a day of service," Ditta noted. "We do get more groups."

The Santa Claus Girls buy most of their gifts: sources books through Bargain Books and toys from a Cincinnati distributor they've worked with for years. The toy selection process begins each spring, demonstrating the year-round commitment required for the December distribution.

After years of using donated spaces, including five years at Noel Manufacturing on 36th Street at no charge, the organization had to secure a five-year lease at the DeltaPlex.

"We've never had a lease before," Ditta explained. "We had to sign a five-year lease, and that is taking up a lot of our money. We've never had to do that before."

The need for adequate space is driven by the massive December 13 distribution day, which requires parking for hundreds of volunteer drivers alongside storage for thousands of packages that will fill the warehouse "to the brim" by delivery day.

The organization's greatest need remains monetary donations, which can be made through PayPal or check at SantaClausGirls.org. These funds purchase all toys, books, and pajamas distributed to families.

Volunteers are also welcomed, with registration opening September 15 each year through the organization's website and Facebook page.

"It's a good feeling," Ditta said of the volunteer experience. "How can you not come and help us out and volunteer at a good organization?"

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

