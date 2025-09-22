Remembering beloved former Northview High School band director Max Colley

PLANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Max Colley Jr., the legendary band director who built Northview High School's music program into a powerhouse over four decades, has died. He was 76.

Colley, who retired in 2010 after 40 years at Northview, left behind a legacy that extends far beyond the performing arts center that bears his name. Dozens of his former students became band directors and professional musicians, creating what colleagues describe as a generational impact on music education.

"He was a man of integrity and drive and humor and just he was incredible," said Greg Wells, Northview's current director of bands, whose father worked alongside Colley for 33 years. "He was everything. He was a giant, well respected by everybody, and very, you know, loving yet intense and just remarkable, visionary."

Born in 1948, Colley graduated from Godwin High School in 1966 and Calvin College in 1970. He began his teaching career at Northview that same year, quickly establishing himself as an educator who put relationships at the center of his approach.

Wells, who grew up knowing Colley as a family friend, said the director's success came from his relationship-centered teaching philosophy.

"He was all about students and relationships, and so they loved him as a family and a father and a director," Wells said. "He was a pied piper. He was great. And just, you know, kids loved him, and they loved to do things for him."

Alicia Keur, whose three sons all played saxophone in Colley's program, remembered his hands-on approach to working with students.

"He didn't sit up in the little bird's eye view there, he would come down have the kids sit around him and talk with them," Keur said. "I remember a homecoming speech... he would gather them all on the field right in front of him and just remind them that they needed to be respectful, young men and women and to have fun, but make good choices."

Students and parents affectionately called him "the man, the myth, the legend," Keur said.

Colley's excellence in education was recognized repeatedly throughout his career. He received Northview's Outstanding Teacher Award four times, was named Michigan's Band Teacher of the Year by the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association in 1988, and received the National Impact Teacher of the Year award in 1998.

In 2006, the Michigan Competing Band Association honored him with its Outstanding Educator Award, and in 2016, he received the first Dr. Bruce Early Jazz Education Award from the West Michigan Jazz Society.

The Max Colley Jr. Performing Arts Center at Northview was named in his honor upon his retirement in 2010.

Beyond Northview, Colley taught saxophone at Grand Rapids Community College and served as an associate professor of music at Calvin College, focusing on jazz and saxophone instruction. He also started the band program at Ada Christian School in 1968.

Colley was not just an educator but an accomplished performer who believed in practicing what he taught.

"Performance was integral to his teaching, and it kept him relevant with the students, to show that he can... continue to perform and... practice what he's teaching," Wells said. "He was well versed in all sorts of genres of music, and from jazz to, you know, worship music to classical. I mean, he could do it and could teach it all, could play it all."

He led the band "The Blue Max" and formed the rock band "The JuJus," which was inducted into the Michigan Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Colley also recorded two Christian music albums, "My Intent" and "Emmanuel."

His faith played a central role in his life. He served in praise bands at Calvary Baptist Church, Northland Baptist Church and for more than 25 years at Bella Vista Church. According to his wishes, he wanted it known that "He put his full trust in the redeeming blood of his savior Jesus Christ."

Colleagues and parents remember Colley for bringing joy and humor to his teaching. Keur recalled annual band booster auctions where Colley would dress according to the theme.

"I know that there is a photo of him in a poodle skirt one year because we did a 50s theme," she said. "There's a year that he and Greg played together and they're dressed like Elvis Presley... Oh, it was hilarious."

Even in retirement, Colley remained deeply connected to his students and the program. He attended performances regularly and maintained relationships with former students across the country.

"He was never far from this place," Keur said. "He would drive out to Central, and he went to one of Lucas's recitals, and our son, and he did things like that for other kids too... When he would go to Florida, he had found out she lived there, connected with her and went out for lunch or dinner."

Wells, who now carries on Colley's work, said the director's influence continues through the many educators he mentored.

"I think it'll just continue. I mean, it's generational," Wells said. "I'm part of that legacy, and everyone that he's touched continues to touch the next generation... His presence may not even directly be known, but it's there."

Keur's youngest son, who became a band teacher after studying at Central Michigan University, exemplifies this continuing influence.

"When I watch him with kids, I hear some of the same things that Max would say to him as a child," Keur said. "I hear it from all of the other directors here, too, but most definitely, I hear a lot of Max and him and what he does — pretty special."

The scope of Colley's influence extends far beyond Northview. "There are so many teachers and band directors and musicians out there that have all worked with Max at one point or another," Keur said. "So wish I knew that number. It's huge."

Colley is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren — including Kelli, Jordan, Matthew and Summer Truszkowski; Elijah, Elizabeth, Josiah and Esther Cosby; and Bastian and Rowan Colley — and numerous extended family members. He was formerly married to Linda (Chipman) Colley.

Memorial plans have not yet been announced as the school community processes the loss of the educator who, according to his own words, "loved being a teacher, loved being a father, loved being a grandfather, loved life and loved serving and praising God."

"I don't think there's any memory I have of him that wasn't one of my best," Keur said. "He just truly was a special, special man."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube