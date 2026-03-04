PREVIEW: Just Between Friends Sale is next week

Just Between Friends Sale web site.
Here is the same information in a different form:
Early Access — Monday, March 10
(Tickets Required)
- 9:30am – 8-hour Team Members
- 10:30am – 4-hour Team Members / RSS
- 11:30am (NEW) – Consignors with ALL tags marked "Donate" + 1 guest
- 12:30pm (NEW) – Consignors with at least 1 tag marked for Pick Up + 1 guest
- 1:30pm – Platinum Prime Time (entry fee, see website)
- 3:00pm / 4:00pm – Premium Prime Time / Prime Time (entry fee, see website)
- 6:00pm – 9:00pm – Special Guests: Foster Parents, Teachers, Home School Parents, Military Families, First Responders & Healthcare Heroes
- Hours run 9:30am – 9:00pm | Timed Entry All Day
- Adult Only Shopping Day
📅 Wednesday, March 11
- General Admission – Open to the Public
- Hours: 9:00am – 8:00pm
- Tickets recommended ($3 entry fee or FREE with ticket)
- 8:30am – General Admission Early Entry (ticket required)
- All are welcome
📅 Thursday, March 12
- Hours: 11:00am – 8:00pm
- Open to the Public
- Half Price Sale continues
- Tickets recommended
📅 Friday, March 13 — 🏷️ Half Price Sale!
- Hours: 9:00am – 8:00pm
- Open to the Public (tickets recommended)
- 50% off items without a star on the tag = an additional 50% off
- Teen Thrifting Event: 5:30pm – 7:30pm (New Merch!)
📅 Saturday, March 14
- No tickets required – Public shopping open all day
- Hours: 9:00am – 1:00pm (general public)
- Kids Creative Market: 9:00am – 12:00pm
- Buy 3 Get 1 Free book/DVD sale: 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Items without a star = additional 50% off
- 5:00pm – 8:00pm – 50% Off Early Access for Team Members/RSS + 2 guests (ticket required)
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm – 50% Off for Consignors + 2 guests
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm – 50% Off Public Early Access (special ticket required)
💡 Shopping Tips
- Bring wagons, carts, or strollers
- Bring a shopping list with sizes
- Bring a friend (BFF) to shop with!
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.