Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsWalker Northview Comstock Park

Actions

PREVIEW: Just Between Friends Sale is next week

Preview of Just Between Friends Sale 2026
Posted
and last updated

Just Between Friends Sale web site.

Here is the same information in a different form:

Early Access — Monday, March 10

(Tickets Required)

  • 9:30am – 8-hour Team Members
  • 10:30am – 4-hour Team Members / RSS
  • 11:30am (NEW) – Consignors with ALL tags marked "Donate" + 1 guest
  • 12:30pm (NEW) – Consignors with at least 1 tag marked for Pick Up + 1 guest
  • 1:30pm – Platinum Prime Time (entry fee, see website)
  • 3:00pm / 4:00pm – Premium Prime Time / Prime Time (entry fee, see website)
  • 6:00pm – 9:00pm – Special Guests: Foster Parents, Teachers, Home School Parents, Military Families, First Responders & Healthcare Heroes
  • Hours run 9:30am – 9:00pm | Timed Entry All Day
  • Adult Only Shopping Day

📅 Wednesday, March 11

  • General Admission – Open to the Public
  • Hours: 9:00am – 8:00pm
  • Tickets recommended ($3 entry fee or FREE with ticket)
  • 8:30am – General Admission Early Entry (ticket required)
  • All are welcome

📅 Thursday, March 12

  • Hours: 11:00am – 8:00pm
  • Open to the Public
  • Half Price Sale continues
  • Tickets recommended

📅 Friday, March 13 — 🏷️ Half Price Sale!

  • Hours: 9:00am – 8:00pm
  • Open to the Public (tickets recommended)
  • 50% off items without a star on the tag = an additional 50% off
  • Teen Thrifting Event: 5:30pm – 7:30pm (New Merch!)

📅 Saturday, March 14

  • No tickets required – Public shopping open all day
  • Hours: 9:00am – 1:00pm (general public)
  • Kids Creative Market: 9:00am – 12:00pm
  • Buy 3 Get 1 Free book/DVD sale: 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Items without a star = additional 50% off
  • 5:00pm – 8:00pm – 50% Off Early Access for Team Members/RSS + 2 guests (ticket required)
  • 6:00pm – 8:00pm – 50% Off for Consignors + 2 guests
  • 6:00pm – 8:00pm – 50% Off Public Early Access (special ticket required)

💡 Shopping Tips

  • Bring wagons, carts, or strollers
  • Bring a shopping list with sizes
  • Bring a friend (BFF) to shop with!

2026 INFO SHEET.png

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER