Plainfield Township adopts tiered water rates to encourage conservation amid supply strain

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plainfield Township trustees voted unanimously Monday night to implement a new tiered water rate system starting in 2026, aimed at encouraging conservation as increasing demand strains the water supply.

The new system will charge higher rates to residents who use more water, particularly targeting summer irrigation usage that officials say is creating significant strain on the township's water infrastructure.

"There is a sincere need to use less water in the summer so we believe this is the best method to bring that attention to our customers and help them understand what exactly that water usage means," said Cameron Van Wyngarden, superintendent. "One data point to keep in your minds, 10% of our residential users use 40% of our water in the summer, mostly for irrigation. That's our problem and that's what we're trying to address here."

Plainfield Township The proposal presentation included a graphic showing what the new tiered rates would be compared to the current rate.

Township leadership noted the new rates won't impact the majority of residents, but several community members voiced opposition during Monday's board meeting.

"If this is such a good idea It should be a ballot issue and let the voters decide what they want," said Terrence Wilkes.

Christina, another resident, expressed concern about the impact on families.

"It unduly and unfairly penalizes large families for no reason other than they have a lot of children," she said. "And I think a lot of people would have been happy to stay on their wells that were forced to go on to city water."

According to a memo from Van Wyngarden, users with higher consumption will incur higher rates to encourage conservation and ensure customers with the greatest demand contribute to system costs and plant expansion that their usage demands. The memo stated that reducing peak demand could defer the need for a costly plant expansion by years or decades.

The township will also convert to a monthly billing structure, giving residents clearer insight into their usage patterns rather than quarterly updates.

