Plainfield Fire Dept takes delivery on new Engine 3 after waiting three years

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After a three-year wait, the Plainfield Township Fire Department has finally taken delivery of its new Engine 3 – a $868,383 custom-built fire truck that represents the latest in firefighting technology and safety features.

The lengthy wait time reflects the complex nature of modern fire apparatus construction, according to Fire Chief Kyle Svoboda.

First, demand for new fire units is way up.

Second: "The reason fire trucks takes three years is because they're built literally from scratch, all the way up into every little, tiny bolt," Svoboda explained during a tour of the new Rosenbauer-built engine. "Everything is custom on a fire truck for most part."

"It's not in service yet, because we are currently mounting the equipment and tools. We're waiting for a state inspection for our EMS equipment," Svoboda said. Every fire truck licensed by the state must pass inspection to verify it carries all required equipment for emergency response.

Despite the long wait for the new engine, there was no decline in service. The chief told me the department plans years-out on new equipment, and an older but serviceable engine served in the interim.

Once cleared for service, the new engine will handle a significant workload.

"We anticipate this truck to run about 400 to 500 calls coming into this year, replacing our old engine," he noted, explaining the department tracks detailed analytics on all vehicle usage to inform replacement decisions.

The new Engine 3 serves as what Svoboda calls a "multi-purpose tool," equipped to handle structure fires, vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, and hazardous material incidents. The truck carries 500 gallons of water and features battery-powered tools throughout.

The department is mounting equipment in-house rather than paying contractors.

"We could spend upwards of 50 to $100,000 to have somebody else mount all of our equipment in this truck," Svoboda explained.

The department is also preparing to replace its 32-year-old ladder truck, with delivery expected within nine months to a year. That replacement will cost approximately $1.5 million for the vehicle plus $200,000 in additional equipment.

Do you have a story idea in Walker, Northview, or Comstock Park? Email robb.westaby@fox17online.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube