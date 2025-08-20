Plainfield construction: They really mean it when they say 'NO LEFT TURNS'

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I am beginning to hear stories of drivers trying to turn left off of northbound Plainfield Avenue getting tickets. Left turns are prohibited in the construction at Woodworth and at Jupiter.

Eric Garvin got my attention when he told me he saw two tickets issued at the Plainfield/Jupiter intersection within 15 minutes.

"We're driving down Plainfield Avenue and was going to get gas," Garvin explained. "I watched as a Michigan State policeman pulled somebody over because they turned left on Jupiter, off from Plainfield Avenue. (I) got my gas, got in my car, was going across the street to get a car wash and saw another one get the same exact thing happened to him."

To get onto Jupiter, this detour is a possibility: from northbound Plainfield, turn right or east onto 4 Mile Road, then left or north onto Miramar Avenue, which is a residential area with a 25 mph speed limit. Then turn right onto Holtman for one block, then left or north onto Jupiter. Continuing straight through the intersection at Plainfield will keep drivers on a legal route during construction.

Jeff Schaap, a resident on Jupiter, expressed concerns about the speed of traffic through the detour route. He noted that while the speed limit is 25 mph in the residential area, drivers often travel at 35 mph or higher, and continue to go fast past his house even after the detour ends.

Construction on Plainfield Avenue is scheduled to continue into November. Drivers are advised to remember detour routes and observe the speed limit of 35 mph in construction zones.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube