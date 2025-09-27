Plainfield Construction: Drivers taking private property shortcuts putting lives at risk

WALKER, Mich. — A viral Facebook post about Plainfield Avenue construction sparked our investigation, revealing a dangerous pattern: drivers illegally cutting through business parking lots to avoid traffic jams, putting workers and customers at risk.

The manager at the Citgo station couldn't speak on camera, but pointed us to neighboring businesses dealing with the same problem. What we found was worse than expected.

"We've had a lot of people flying through our parking lot, even angry or flying back through put a damper on our business, for sure," said Shantel Haverdink, manager at Best D*** Gummies.

While packing up equipment, our camera captured exactly what business owners described: two drivers taking shortcuts through the business parking lot and gas station to escape Plainfield traffic. One driver went directly between safety cones. Another, after initially stopping at the barriers, decided to proceed anyway.

This isn't just rude—it's illegal. The motor vehicle code specifically prohibits driving onto private property to circumvent traffic. While property owners have the legal right to block access, enforcement has proven challenging.

The shortcuts aren't just hurting business—they're endangering lives, folks in the strip mall say.

"I know a couple people that work here, leaving here, have almost been struck. It just gets ridiculous," Haverdink explained.

"We get a lot of different handicapped people ... they're already hurting, so to get out and then have to worry about not being safe in our parking lot is not good," she said.

Lori Katerberg from Big Apple Bagel confirmed the pattern extends beyond one business: "What I've been seeing is, yes, a decrease in business from all the businesses surrounding this area. We've talked to many of them."

The ripple effects reach neighboring establishments. Haverdink and Katerberg said Subway employees are similarly frustrated, while customers arrive already angry from traffic delays.

This isn't an isolated incident. When Fuller Avenue first closed, similar scenes played out as drivers used parking lots to bypass road closures, leaving other property owners equally frustrated.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

