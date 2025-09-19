Plainfield Avenue to shut down Friday night

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of West Michigan's most annoying road construction projects is about to become a bigger headache.

Plainfield Avenue will completely close down starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 19. The M-44 connector highway will be shut down from 4 Mile Rd to Airway Street.

It is part of an on-going project to repave the road and add new pedestrian islands in the center lane.

The closure is scheduled to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 20.

The recommended detour is 4 Mile Road and Coit Avenue.

