Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWalker Northview Comstock Park

Actions

Plainfield Avenue to shut down Friday night

Plainfield Ave Construction Update
<i>Benesch/Michigan Department of Transportation</i>
Plainfield Ave Construction Update
PLAINFIELD AVE CONSTRUCTION.png
Plainfield Ave median island AFTER.png
Plainfield Ave disruptions
Plainfield construction update
Construction begins on Plainfield Ave
Avoiding a ticket in Plainfield construction
Posted

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of West Michigan's most annoying road construction projects is about to become a bigger headache.

Plainfield Avenue will completely close down starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 19. The M-44 connector highway will be shut down from 4 Mile Rd to Airway Street.

PLAINFIELD AVE CONSTRUCTION.png

It is part of an on-going project to repave the road and add new pedestrian islands in the center lane.

WATCH: Shifting Plainfield Avenue workzone

Plainfield construction update

The closure is scheduled to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 20.

The recommended detour is 4 Mile Road and Coit Avenue.

VIDEO: How construction on Plainfield began

Construction begins on Plainfield Ave

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER