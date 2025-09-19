Plainfield Avenue to shut down Friday night

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of West Michigan's most annoying road construction projects is about to become a bigger headache.
Plainfield Avenue will completely close down starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 19. The M-44 connector highway will be shut down from 4 Mile Rd to Airway Street.
It is part of an on-going project to repave the road and add new pedestrian islands in the center lane.
WATCH: Shifting Plainfield Avenue workzone
Plainfield construction update
The closure is scheduled to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 20.
The recommended detour is 4 Mile Road and Coit Avenue.
VIDEO: How construction on Plainfield began
Construction begins on Plainfield Ave