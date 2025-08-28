Organized chaos: Training with the Walker fire department

WALKER, Mich. — First responders play a crucial role in emergencies, and preparation is key, "...not just preparing for these kind of moments, but making sure that we have the appropriate equipment ready at a moment's notice, says Walker Fire Chief Russell Shoultz.

According to Shoultz, effective emergency response relies heavily on teamwork. "A lot of times in our area, there are multiple agencies that come together with no notice to pull off these very intricate, complicated rescues."

Recently, Walker firefighters engaged in extensive training that involved both classroom learning and practical exercises. One of their scenarios involved a car that collided with the back of a semi-trailer. The challenge for the responders was to raise the trailer to free the trapped vehicle and its occupant.

Walker Firefighter Lt. Jeff Deyoung noted that identifying hazards is essential for each unique situation they face. "A big part is learning to identify all the different hazards and how you're going to deal with those," he said.

Deyoung shared a past incident involving a man who was critically injured when a part of his front-end loader malfunctioned. "We had multiple plans ready to go. Thankfully, our best option worked the best...and that definitely comes from training,” he recalled. The victim has since made a recovery.

On a recent day of training, firefighters focused on a new device that uses compressed air to lift heavy vehicles off victims.

Walker Firefighter Rodrick Carter highlighted the value of in-depth training. "Doing rescue stuff, extrication stuff like this, could be a job of its own. So, getting into more in-depth training...is incredibly beneficial," he said.

As the department gears up for a new 24/7 schedule starting in October, the skills they are honing will prove vital as they respond to daily emergencies.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

