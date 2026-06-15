Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWalker Northview Comstock Park

Actions

One dead, two hurt in Monday morning shooting in Walker

Walker police 01202025
FOX 17
Walker police 01202025
Posted
and last updated

WALKER, Mich. — A man is dead and two others were hurt in an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Monday morning, according to the Walker Police Department.

Police say the deadly incident, which was a shooting, happened at around 7:30 a.m. at home on Bristol Avenue.

One man died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and two others with multiple gunshot wounds were taken to a nearby hospital.

Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel told FOX 17 that his department has had "some history" at the home, and called the shooting a "domestic situation."

"There's no danger to the public at this time," Mankel said.

Mankel said all victims in the shooting were related.

While Bristol Avenue was closed for a short time this morning, it is now open.

Police are investigating the deadly incident.

This is a developing story. Read and watch FOX 17 News for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER