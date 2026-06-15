One dead, two hurt in Monday morning shooting in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A man is dead and two others were hurt in an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Monday morning, according to the Walker Police Department.

Police say the deadly incident, which was a shooting, happened at around 7:30 a.m. at home on Bristol Avenue.

One man died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and two others with multiple gunshot wounds were taken to a nearby hospital.

Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel told FOX 17 that his department has had "some history" at the home, and called the shooting a "domestic situation."

"There's no danger to the public at this time," Mankel said.

Mankel said all victims in the shooting were related.

While Bristol Avenue was closed for a short time this morning, it is now open.

Police are investigating the deadly incident.

This is a developing story. Read and watch FOX 17 News for updates.

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