Northview wrestling coach inducted into new hall of fame

WALKER, Mich. — Andrew Stepanovich is the inaugural inductee in Samaritas' youth mental health coaching recognition program.

This week, his commitment to supporting student athletes earned him the distinction of being the first to be inducted in the Coaches Who Care Mental Health Hall of Fame.

Coach Step, as he is known in the school's community, said the recognition "means that the efforts that not just myself, but my assistant coaches, the school, the families, the athletes are putting out to be more than just a wrestling team, to be a community that supports each other and really is like a second family to these kids — is working."

Dave Morin, president and CEO of Samaritas — a statewide social service agency serving over 38,000 individuals across Michigan — said the new program emerged from years of working with youth mental health issues and recognizing an overlooked resource: coaches.

"We understand that coaches, in many cases, are doing far more than just coaching the team on the field or on the mat," Morin said. "They're, in many ways, supporting the young men and women that they coach in many of life's struggles and questions and insecurities."

For Coach Step, whose official title is head wrestling coach at Northview High School, the approach isn't complicated. It's about showing up.

"The process is showing your athletes that their success isn't just tied to their win-loss record," he said. "It's about showing them that you care and support them, giving them somewhere they can go to, someone they can go to if they're feeling down, if they're off, if they're struggling."

The recognition came as a surprise to Stepanovich, who was nominated by someone in the community before Samaritas reached out. The organization received more than 30 nominations for this inaugural round, with an impartial panel of community judges making the final selection.

"The depth in which he serves his youth and the amount of service he provides these young men and women, and the stories that were being told from those that nominated him were just really striking and very heartfelt," Morin explained.

This isn't just feel-good recognition for being nice. Stepanovich's approach stems from personal experience — wrestling changed his life during a time when he needed it most, providing "a sense of family and support" that shaped his coaching philosophy.

The timing feels particularly relevant. Youth mental health has emerged as a critical concern nationwide, with coaches increasingly finding themselves on the front lines of supporting struggling teenagers. Morin's organization wants to eliminate the stigma around mental health discussions and celebrate those already doing the work.

"This is a tough time for so many folks, and to say it's okay to say you're not okay, and to reach out and seek help in any way that you can — that's normal, and it should be something we should all be very comfortable with," Morin said.

Stepanovich has a message for parents and students who might question whether focusing on mental health makes athletes "softer": quite the opposite.

"Caring about mental health doesn't make athletes softer. In fact, it makes them stronger. It makes them compete better, live healthier lives and feel supported."

The program will expand annually, with Samaritas planning to induct coaches in Grand Rapids and Detroit each year.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

