Northview teacher under investigation by law enforcement resigns

PLAINFIELD TOWNSIHP, Mich. — A Northview High School teacher under investigation by law enforcement has resigned, according to a letter sent by the district to families.

The letter said the teacher submitted their resignation Friday, effective immediately.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the district was notified of an active police investigation.

Superintendent Christina Hinds also released a statement to the media on Friday:

Because this remains an active police matter and a confidential personnel issue, Northview Public Schools is legally and ethically unable to share specific details at this time. However, we would like to reinforce that Northview Public Schools maintains an unwavering and absolute commitment to the safety and well-being of our students. To that end, we expect every member of our staff to uphold the trust placed in them by our families, and we will continue to be vigilant and proactive in protecting our school community.

The Grand Rapids Police Department previously told FOX 17 that the investigation was pending.

