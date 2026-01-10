Northview teacher placed on administrative leave amid police investigation, district says

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — A teacher with Northview Public Schools has been placed on administrative leave after law enforcement notified the district of an active police investigation.

This was confirmed to FOX 17 in a statement from the Northview Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Hinds.

The statement reads:

"Northview Public Schools has placed a teacher on administrative leave following notification of an active law enforcement investigation into a matter that does not involve current students or the district. While we cannot provide further details on this confidential personnel issue, our primary focus remains the well-being of our students and the continuity of their education." Dr. Christina Hinds, Northview Public Schools Superintendent

A letter was also sent out notifying high school families of the investigation, while explaining that the individual will remain on leave as the police conduct their investigation.

The full letter reads:

January 9, 2026



Dear Northview High School Staff and Families:



I’m writing to share important information regarding a personnel matter at our school.



Recently, law enforcement notified us of an open investigation regarding one of our teachers. Following this, the district immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave. Consistent with district policy, this individual will remain on leave while the police conduct their investigation into the matter.



We understand that there are rumors and questions circulating within the school regarding the nature of this situation. Because this is an active police matter and a confidential personnel issue, the district is legally and ethically unable to share specific details at this time. However, we can confirm at this time that the matter does not involve current students or directly involve the District.



Our primary focus remains the continuity of education and the well-being of our students. I will provide further updates should more information become available to share.



If you have any concerns on this matter, do not hesitate to contact me.



Sincerely,

Brent Dickerson

High School Principal

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 that the investigation is pending.

This is a developing story, we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube