Northview High School teacher charged with possessing explicit photos of a child

NORTHVIEW, Mich. — A teacher at Northview High School has been charged with having sexually explicit images of a child.

Joshua Balhorn was arraigned Monday, January 26 on counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and using a computer to commit a crime. The 27-year-old had been under investigation since December when a report was filed with the Kent County Sheriff's Office about the then-teacher at Northview High School.

Because Balhorn lives in Grand Rapids, the investigation was turned over to Grand Rapids police.

Investigators said they do not believe there are any other victims in the case.

While the district would not confirm Balhorn's name, it did share with FOX 17 that a teacher was placed on administrative leave in December when the allegations were made. That teacher resigned on Friday, January 23, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Christina Hinds.

If you are a victim of sexual abuse, or suspect that someone else is being victimized, contact your local law enforcement department, Silent Observer, the national Know2Protect tipline at 833-591-KNOW (5669) or submit a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

