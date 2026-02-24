Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northland Drive and 7 Mile Road closed down after crash

Plainfield Township Fire Department
First responders at a crash on Northland Drive and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A major commute route on the northeast side of metro Grand Rapids was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a bad crash.

Northbound Northland Drive, which is also M-44, was closed at West River Drive after a crash at another intersection just a ways north. Michigan State Police said a vehicle headed south tried to turn onto 7 Mile, but was hit by a vehicle headed north. A man riding in the front passenger seat of the southbound vehicle was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.

The was expected to be shut down for hours as state police investigates the crash.

