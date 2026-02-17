Meetings scheduled for Walker neighbors in search for new Kenowa Hills PS superintendent

WALKER, Mich. — The search is officially underway for Kenowa Hills Public Schools' next superintendent, after Gerald Hopkins, Jr., announced his retirement at the end of this school year.

This week marks a crucial phase in the selection process, with multiple community input meetings scheduled to gather feedback from parents, families, and local stakeholders.

Community Input Meetings This Week

Tuesday, February 17:

Parents, families, and community members (Already held)

The district has organized meetings for various groups to ensure broad community representation in the superintendent search process.

Thursday, February 19: KHPS DPAT, PTO, Family Council, MSPG - Admin Building

KHEF, KHIMB, Athletic Boosters - 1:30pm, Admin Building

Local business owners - 2:30pm, Admin Building

Walker Hope Collaborative and others - 6:00pm, Admin Building

Timeline for Selection

The district has outlined a clear timeline for the search: Mid-April: Field will be narrowed to 4-6 candidates

Late April: 2-3 finalists will be selected

Late May/Early June: Final superintendent choice will be made

Community members who miss the scheduled meetings can still participate in the process. The district encourages ongoing engagement throughout the search timeline.

For more information about the superintendent search process and to stay updated on developments, visit the Kenowa Hills superintendent search page.

FOX 17 will continue covering the search process as Kenowa Hills Public Schools works to select their next educational leader.

