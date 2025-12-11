Plainfield Township faces budget crunch amid rising costs, aging infrastructure

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Standing next to a gleaming red fire engine at Plainfield Township's fire station, Plainfield Township Manager Cameron Wyngarden points out what might be the perfect metaphor for his municipality's budget challenges: a 30-year-old ladder truck that looks impressive from the outside but has a critical flaw you can't see.

"The pumping system still works," Wyngarden explains, running his hand along the truck's polished exterior. "Ladder, not so much. So you've got a ladder truck without a ladder, which makes for a really great roadblock for a US-131 incident, but without the ladder, it's kind of a big, awkward piece of equipment to use."

The township is looking at a replacement cost of around $2 million investment for equipment that, while essential, sees only occasional use. It's the kind of financial pressure that's faces Wyngarden and the township board: a budget squeeze from multiple directions.

"Townships and cities across the state of Michigan really have been facing some strong budget constraints," Wyngarden tells me, his voice carrying the weight of someone who's been wrestling with these numbers. "We're seeing a lot of battles between price increases and revenue decreases."

The root of the problem runs deeper than most residents realize. The state of Michigan has cut revenue sharing for townships for 2026 and beyond, with much of that reduction tied to changes in fuel tax distribution. That tax money previously flowing to townships is now being redirected to road funding—but here's the catch: townships don't receive state money for roads.

"Which means we are now cut short on some of our revenue," Wyngarden explains, "and that's really putting a lot of pressure on our budget as prices are increasing for the things that townships need to buy."

The budget squeeze extends far beyond fire equipment. Wyngarden walks me through a laundry list of infrastructure needs that would make any homeowner wince: crumbling parking lots, buildings requiring maintenance, and library roofs that need to stay sealed "so the books don't get wet."

The staffing challenges add another layer of complexity. Gone are the days when the fire department could rely heavily on paid-on-call firefighters—volunteers who would respond to emergencies when needed.

"There's been less and less interest in serving in a paid-on-call role," Wyngarden notes, "and so that's really gone away for us." Even part-time firefighters present challenges, as other departments compete for the same trained personnel. "We will train them, we'll get them up to speed, and then they go work for someone else."

The result? Plainfield Township has had to increase its full-time firefighting staff over the past five years, ensuring competitive wages to retain qualified personnel. Meanwhile, the number of emergency calls continues to climb year after year, with most incidents being medical emergencies or accidents rather than actual fires.

"We fortunately get more false alarms than we do actual fires," Wyngarden says with a slight smile, "but we have to be ready for anything."

So where does a township find the money to address these mounting pressures? The options aren't particularly appealing. Bonds can provide immediate funding, but as Wyngarden puts it, "it's getting money today and making payments tomorrow, and you're making higher payments because you've got interest on those bonds."

The township successfully used bonds 20 years ago to build the current Fire Station 3, paying off the debt within 10 years. But Wyngarden cautions against relying on borrowed money: "You may be setting yourself up for future failure if you do that in too great of an amount."

Grants have traditionally helped offset some costs, but "a lot of those have really been pulled back too in recent years," leaving fewer options on the table.

The alternative to finding new revenue? Reducing services—something that doesn't sit well with Plainfield neighbors expecting consistent public safety coverage, library services, and maintained facilities.

Water and sewer infrastructure present their own financial headaches, operating under separate funds supported by user rates rather than tax dollars. Some infrastructure costs have increased by as much as 100% over the past decade, far outpacing general inflation.

"Inflation doesn't hit everything equally," Wyngarden observes, drawing a comparison familiar to anyone who's been grocery shopping lately. "We see some prices go up quite high, and other things are fairly stable. And we see that too in terms of trying to meet the public need with various public services."

Perhaps most troubling is the township's strategy of deferring maintenance to balance current budgets—a approach that Wyngarden knows is ultimately self-defeating.

"That parking lot that had a few potholes now has a few more potholes, and that problem just grows and then becomes more expensive," he explains. "Eventually you're not patching potholes anymore, and you're repaving an entire parking lot because you've let it go too far."

Property values continue rising, leading residents to feel they're paying more in taxes, yet the percentage of growth in property tax revenue doesn't match the escalating costs of essential equipment and services.

"It's a never-ending battle," Wyngarden admits, and there's no simple resolution on the horizon.

The fire chief is currently reviewing bids for that replacement ladder truck, with plans to present options to the township board early next year. Whether it's a $2 million fire engine or a leaking library roof, these decisions will shape the community's future—and its budget—for years to come.

Have a story idea in Walker, Northview, or Comstock Park? Email me at robb.westaby@fox17online.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube