Kenowa Hills player overcomes multiple injuries to return to baseball

WALKER, Mich. — Jack Stoddard has endured more surgeries in high school than many professional athletes face in their entire careers. The Kenowa Hills High School junior has undergone three knee operations since 2021, but his unwavering determination and faith have brought him back to the baseball diamond where his heart belongs.

What drives him to continue playing despite the setbacks? "The love for the sport, and just knowing that when I'm not playing it, I'm missing big," Jack says.

The saga began four years ago when Jack dislocated his left kneecap, requiring surgery that sidelined him for his eighth-grade season. During his freshman year of football, the same knee gave out again, necessitating another surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Just when it seemed his injury troubles were behind him, Jack's right knee dislocated during his sophomore baseball season, leading to a third surgery that cost him the rest of the season and his travel ball opportunities.

"The first one was the worst mentally, because I just never went through it before. Just sucked," Jack recalls. "Third one, it obviously really sucks, because I'm missing sophomore year. And everyone says, like, sophomore year is a big year."

The injuries forced difficult decisions. The once three-sport athlete had to give up football and basketball, sports he loved but could no longer safely play. Baseball, however, remained his "true love."

"It really sucked mentally, but I just kept trying to remind myself, like, this is God's plan for me, and like, I just have to follow it and just try and give a positive attitude so I'm not too far down on myself," he says.

Becca Stoddard Jack in hospital

Faith plays a central role in Jack's approach to adversity. The National Honor Society member leads the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at school and tries to read the Bible during lunch.

Jordyn Boitos, Kenowa Hills' strength and performance coordinator, has worked closely with Jack for three years and witnessed his remarkable resilience firsthand. "He's generally ahead in his recovery progress, and he's just making these strides," Jordyn says. "Coming back after three surgeries is huge, and a lot of times we don't see that."

"I think that's just a testament to his hard work, that he's still here and he's still playing baseball."

Boitos sees Jack daily and often works with him individually after school during rehabilitation periods. She describes him as "one of the hardest working kids in the room" despite his recent injuries.

"He definitely brings a lot of positive energy to the room," Boitos said. "He shows up for the other kids in the room, too, whether it's spotting or just being there to cheer somebody on and motivate them."

That positive influence extends throughout the school community. Jack is known for his leadership in the student section, cheering enthusiastically for his teammates and classmates in other sports.

Becca Stoddard Jack on the mound.

The impact of Jack's injuries has been felt deeply by his teammates. During his sophomore year injury, "almost everybody on the team was either crying or like praying, or just there, because they just know I've gone through so they're there for me, and they support me through it all," he says.

Despite multiple setbacks, Jack maintains ambitious goals. The competitive pitcher, who has hit four home runs in his high school career (one on JV, three during travel ball), hopes to earn a baseball scholarship to Grand Valley State University and pursue a career in sports medicine.

Jack has received medical clearance to return to baseball in the spring. He began training immediately and plans to compete in the upcoming spring season - a comeback that seemed uncertain just months ago.

According to Boitos, baseball's non-contact nature makes it the ideal sport for Jack's continued athletic career, especially after stepping away from the physical demands of football and basketball.

"Baseball is this non contact sport. So we're like, yes, we've found this great thing that we can stick with," she said. "He's going to come back better than he was before."

For Jack, the journey back to the field represents more than personal achievement - it's about leadership and inspiring others through adversity.

"I love being a leader," he says. "Just being there for your teammates and picking them up when they're down, because people can get in their minds real quick."

As Jack prepares for what he hopes will be a healthy junior season, his story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and community support in overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

