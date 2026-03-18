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KCSO: Grand River expected to crest above flood stage in Comstock Park

Grand River Flooding 1.PNG
FOX 17
Grand River Flooding 1.PNG
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COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the Grand River is expected to crest above the flood stage in Comstock Park. Officials say it's expected to rise to 12.3 feet, 3 inches above the flood stage on Wednesday.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management is monitoring the river. People who work or live along the river are encouraged to take extra precautions:

  • Stay away from the riverbanks, as high water can cause erosion and collapses
  • Secure patio furniture, trash bins, and equipment that could wash away
  • Do not walk or drive on flooded areas
  • Keep children and pets away from the river until water levels recede
  • Follow updates from Kent County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service

Flood conditions can change quickly. KCSO is urging people to remain alert and prepared.

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