KCSO: Grand River expected to crest above flood stage in Comstock Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the Grand River is expected to crest above the flood stage in Comstock Park. Officials say it's expected to rise to 12.3 feet, 3 inches above the flood stage on Wednesday.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management is monitoring the river. People who work or live along the river are encouraged to take extra precautions:



Stay away from the riverbanks, as high water can cause erosion and collapses

Secure patio furniture, trash bins, and equipment that could wash away

Do not walk or drive on flooded areas

Keep children and pets away from the river until water levels recede

Follow updates from Kent County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service

Flood conditions can change quickly. KCSO is urging people to remain alert and prepared.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube